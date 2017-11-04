

Barrie Police are urging parents to be extra vigilant when examining their children’s Halloween candy.

Officers are investigating a second report of candy tampering, this time in the north-east end of Barrie.

A 13-year-old boy found a piece of metal inside an individually wrapped Tootsie Roll.

He did not ingest the candy, and police were called immediately upon discovery.

The teen had been trick-or-treating in the Arthur Avenue and Jones Drive area on Tuesday night.

Barrie Police are also trying to determine how a melatonin pill got into a piece of Halloween candy that two boys received while going door to door near Emma King Elementary School.