Second case of Halloween candy tampering in Barrie
Barrie Police handout photo of metal piece found inside Halloween candy. (Nov. 4, 2017)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 7:13PM EDT
Barrie Police are urging parents to be extra vigilant when examining their children’s Halloween candy.
Officers are investigating a second report of candy tampering, this time in the north-east end of Barrie.
A 13-year-old boy found a piece of metal inside an individually wrapped Tootsie Roll.
He did not ingest the candy, and police were called immediately upon discovery.
The teen had been trick-or-treating in the Arthur Avenue and Jones Drive area on Tuesday night.
Barrie Police are also trying to determine how a melatonin pill got into a piece of Halloween candy that two boys received while going door to door near Emma King Elementary School.