Search ends after police find body of missing East Gwillimbury woman
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 7:19PM EST
A ground search for a missing 19 year-old woman ended tragically on Saturday, after her body was found near her family’s property in East Gwillimbury.
Keely Edwards was last seen on Wednesday at around 9 a.m. at her home on McCowan Road, north of Queensville Side Road.
York Regional Police say Edwards’ cell phone and all other items she typically takes with her were left at her home.
Officers held an extensive search on land and in the water on Friday and Saturday morning. But on Saturday afternoon search and rescue officers found her body near her family’s property, in a heavily wooded area. The death is not considered suspicious.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
