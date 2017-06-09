Featured
Plane goes off runway at Innisfil skydiving facility
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 3:16PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 6:30PM EDT
INNISFIL, Ont. -- Police say four people are injured following a small plane crash in Innisfil.
South Simcoe police say they were called to Sky Dive Toronto early Friday afternoon.
Investigators say the small, single-engine aircraft was attempting a take off on the grass airfield at the skydiving facility when the pilot lost control and it skidded into a ditch.
Five people were aboard at the time, including the pilot, who was not injured.
Two passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be investigating.
