Pickup truck hits RV, hydro pole in rollover
This RV was damaged during a pickup truck rollover crash in Oro-Medonte, Ont. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. (Aileen Doyle/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 2:17PM EDT
A pickup truck rolled several times, hitting a hydro pole and causing damage to an RV on Thursday morning.
The crash happened at around 6:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 11, near Bella Vista RV Centre in Oro-Medonte.
The OPP says the driver lost control of the truck, rolled and struck a hydro pole. The crash also damaged an RV at Bella Vista.
The male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.