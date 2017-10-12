

CTV Barrie





A pickup truck rolled several times, hitting a hydro pole and causing damage to an RV on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 11, near Bella Vista RV Centre in Oro-Medonte.

The OPP says the driver lost control of the truck, rolled and struck a hydro pole. The crash also damaged an RV at Bella Vista.

The male driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.