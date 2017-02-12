Featured
Part of 400 in York Region closes after tractor-trailer catches fire
A tractor-trailer fire caught fire on the 400 highway in York Region, on Feb 11, 2017 (Twitter @TanisCrooks)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 7:42PM EST
Part of the 400 in York region was closed late Saturday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire.
The incident happened in the northbound lanes near Lloyd town-Aurora road. Large flames engulfed the vehicle and the fire could be seen from quite a distance. Traffic was brought to a standstill while emergency crews responded.
Provincial police say the truck was filled with furniture. Police say the driver managed to escape without injuries and was even able to disconnect the trailer from the tractor so the flames didn't reach that part of the truck.
The cause is still under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Autopsy reports expected Monday in Barrie's double homicide
- Part of 400 in York Region closes after tractor-trailer catches fire
- Search ends after police find body of missing East Gwillimbury woman
- Police call off search for missing senior Mandy Thompson
- Quebec ticket takes $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw