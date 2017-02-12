

CTV Barrie





Part of the 400 in York region was closed late Saturday night after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes near Lloyd town-Aurora road. Large flames engulfed the vehicle and the fire could be seen from quite a distance. Traffic was brought to a standstill while emergency crews responded.

Provincial police say the truck was filled with furniture. Police say the driver managed to escape without injuries and was even able to disconnect the trailer from the tractor so the flames didn't reach that part of the truck.

The cause is still under investigation.