OPP investigating after body found in a Wasaga Beach home
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 11:13AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 7:28PM EST
Provincial police are investigating after a body was found in a house in Wasaga Beach on Saturday.
Police were called to the home around 11:30 Saturday morning. They arrived to find a deceased adult.
Police haven’t said how the person died or whether the death is suspicious. The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and the Forensic Identification Services Unit have been brought in to investigate.
Police remained at the scene Sunday.
