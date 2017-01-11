Featured
New bus terminal will link York Region to subway line
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 5:34PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:04PM EST
Work is underway on a new bus terminal that will improve transit in York Region.
Politicians from all levels of government were on hand on Wednesday to mark the start of construction of a bus terminal at the new Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station.
“We are literally building a brand new downtown city core, from scratch,” says Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca. “Transformational for this entire area.”
The $32 million station, set to finish at the end of the year, will connect commuters with Toronto’s York-University-Spadina subway extension, GO Transit, Brampton's Zoom Transit and York Region Transit/ Viva.
"The subway will be extended by the end of 2017 and when it opens we will have a brand new state-of-the-art bus terminal, connecting with underground pedestrian walkways," says Paul Jankowski, commissioner at YRT/ Viva.
Jankowski says Viva connections will link people in Newmarket and Aurora to the subway line.
The ground breaking ceremony comes just one day after Queen's Park handed YRT $15.3 million in provincial gas tax funding.
The money will be used to puta dent in their $200 million operating budget, which officials say will ultimately help keep fares down.
"Our tax rate continues to subsidize the delivery of YRT and Viva services. We're looking at making sure that we continue to deliver those at the lower cost possible for our riders."
When the new subway and bus terminal opens at the end of the year, riders can expect a significant change in bus routes, so YRT/ Viva can accommodate the expanded service.
Photos
Concept art for a new bus terminal at the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre can be seen. (Regional Municipality of York)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Police warn residents about unpredictable ice on Lake Simcoe
- Two men charged in human trafficking investigation in Vaughan
- Body of snowmobiler found in lake near Peterborough
- ‘Friday Harbour’ Resort holds mass hiring in preparation for spring opening
- Winter has reached mid-way point says Environment Canada
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10