More than seven hundred people ice fish on Lake Simcoe for annual tournament.
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 7:40PM EST
More than 700 people cast off to kick off the Simcoe County Home Builders’ Association’s annual ice fishing tournament in Barrie on Saturday.
One thousand holes were drilled into the ice on Friday in anticipation for the large crowd. The tournament is held over the Family Day long weekend every year.
The province offers free fishing in-line with the Family Day weekend, so no fishing license is required to participate.
“This is the best year we've had for temperature and weather,” says Chairperson Mark Mulder. “Yesterday was beautiful to drill. We calculated about 10 inches of ice in some areas. Conditions are perfect for today,” he said on Saturday from the ice.
Since it started eleven years ago the event has raised more than $300,000 for local charities and community groups. This year the proceeds go to ‘Deaf, Blind Services Ontario’.
