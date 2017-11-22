Featured
Man’s body discovered in Owen Sound harbour
CTV Barrie
Foul play isn’t suspected after a body was found floating in an Owen Sound harbour.
The grim discovery was made by a passerby along the eastside of the harbour on Wednesday, at around 8:30 a.m.
Owen Sound police opened up an investigation and determined the 62-year-old’s man death was not suspicious.
The identity of the man is not being released at this time.