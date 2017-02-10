Featured
Ground search launched for missing East Gwillimbury woman
Keely Edwards can be seen in this undated photo provided by York Regional Police.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 1:57PM EST
A ground search is underway in East Gwillimbury for a missing woman.
Keely Edwards, 19, was last seen on Wednesday at around 9 a.m. at her home on McCowan Road, north of Queensville Side Road.
York Regional Police say Edwards’ cell phone and all other items she typically takes with her were left at her home. Because of the bad weather that has been hitting the region, investigators are concerned.
A ground search is being conducted at her home, which is located on a large rural property. York Regional Police may also bring in their helicopter to assist in the search.
Edwards is described as being about 5’4”, 80 pounds, with shoulder length blue hair. She has a nose ring, ear spacers and a butterfly tattoo on her right wrist.
Edwards was last seen wearing a three quarter length red winter coat with beige fur on the hood and black winter boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
