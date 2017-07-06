Featured
Firefighters needed some creativity to put out boat fire
Fire destroys a boat on Georgian Bay, near Christian Island, Ont. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 4:06PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 6, 2017 7:11PM EDT
It took quite an effort to extinguish a boat fire in Georgian Bay on Wednesday, near Christian Island.
The vessel could be seen engulfed in flames, but it was too far from shore for Tiny Township firefighters to reach it with their firehose streams.
Firefighters got help from an Anishinabek police service boat. Crews brought out a portable pump and other gear closer to the vessel to put out the flames.
The Canadian Coast Guard and Beausoleil First Nation firefighters were also involved in the effort.
No injuries are reported.
