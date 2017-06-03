Featured
Fire causes 600k damage, destroying Bone Island cottage
Seen here, an aerial view of a cottage on fire on Bone Island on June 3, 2017 (Courtesy Bob Wells)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 7:58PM EDT
A massive fire has destroyed a cottage north of Honey Harbour.
Fire crews responded to the fire at the cottage on Bone Island late Saturday morning. Fire officials say no one was home at the time, and there were no injuries.
The cottage is a total loss. Damage is estimated at six hundred thousand dollars.
