A Toronto man who fell from a rock face at a Clearview Township provincial park remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP say a group of four climbers were traversing a rock face at Devil Glen Provincial Park on Sunday afternoon.

One of the members fell 30 feet when the rope meant to secure the climber didn’t hold.

Emergency crews had to conduct a high-angle rescue to pull the man from the park.

The 38-year-old man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, where he remains in stable condition with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.