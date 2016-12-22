Featured
Car flips in downtown Barrie crash
A car flipped on to its roof in downtown Barrie, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
Minor injuries are reported after a car flipped in a downtown Barrie crash.
Emergency crews were called to McDonald Street near the main library when two cars collided. One of those cars ended up on its roof.
Everybody managed to get out of the vehicles. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.
There is no word on any charges.
