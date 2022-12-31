Youth donate 25,000 pounds of food to Bradford food bank

Youth in Bradford came together to donate tonnes of food to a local food bank.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) in Bradford delivered 25,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to the Helping Hand Food Bank over the holidays to help ensure local families don't go hungry.

"We need to be aware of the community's suffering. We need to be sympathetic towards the plight of the people, so for that, it encourages us to help our fellow members and neighbours so they can live a good life as well," said Taahir Ahmed of AMYA.

Carolyn Khan, the executive director of the foodbank, told CTV News that this year especially, it has been difficult for local families and anything helps as they enter the new year.

"Our community has been struggling, and finances have been really difficult for some people. To end with a financial donation and all this food is an amazing feeling," said Khan.

The Helping Hand Food Bank is aiming to donate over one million pounds of food in total across Canada in the new year.