Young Oro-Medonte girl praised for alerting family to house fire

Officials say a 10-year-old girl "is the hero in this situation" when a fire broke out at a home in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.

According to Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services, the young girl noticed flames and smoke at the Scarlett Line home and alerted an adult who called for help Saturday evening.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it spread through the entire house.

Officials say everyone, including the family pets, escaped safely.

There is no damage estimate available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.