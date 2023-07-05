York Regional Police charge Barrie woman with alleged guns and drugs stash
A Barrie woman was charged with various weapons and drug offences Friday.
York Regional Police’s Guns, Gangs, and Drug Enforcement Unit laid 23 charges against the 33-year-old woman after a search of the white pickup truck she was sleeping in allegedly revealed a cache of guns and illegal drugs.
Police say an inventory of the truck turned up two loaded Glock handguns converted to fully automatic status, two high-capacity magazines, a third auto-switch that allows a semi-automatic firearm to be converted to a fully automatic, and a large quantity of cash.
Police also uncovered about 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 185 grams of fentanyl.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Search warrants were executed, and police say an additional controlled prescription medication held for the purpose of trafficking was found, as was approximately 28 grams of cocaine.
- Police charged the Barrie woman with the following:
- Possession of a loaded firearm x 2
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2
- Possession of a prohibited device x 3
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – various controlled substances
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why
Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.
Over 300 Ontario victims identified in porch pirate investigation, 2 people charged
Detectives have identified over 300 porch pirate victims from across central Ontario after police recovered roughly $90,000 worth of jewelry, a vehicle and other stolen property.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Former head monk at Cape Breton monastery pleads guilty to voyeurism charge
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges dating back to the time he served as head monk at a Cape Breton Buddhist monastery.
-
9,000 turkeys die in Annapolis Valley, N.S. farm fire
A structure fire at a farm in the Annapolis Valley left 9,000 young turkeys dead, says the Canning Volunteer Fire Department chief.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
New SAQ president to receive salary of over half a million dollars
The new head of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), Jacques Farcy, will earn a salary of $528,215, excluding performance-related bonuses.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man linked to far-right group charged with terrorism offences
RCMP have charged an Ottawa man with three terrorism offences after it began investigating Atomwaffen Division, a far-right group Canada has designated as a terrorist group.
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
Gatineau Park beach closed due to blue-green algae
A bloom of blue-green algae has forced the temporary closure of Breton beach at Philippe Lake.
Toronto
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare playing card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
Ontario man chooses lump sum prize over $25K a year for life
A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Kitchener
-
Sweltering conditions continue in Waterloo region
Hot humid air continues to hang over much of Ontario, including Waterloo region where a heat warning remains in effect.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child of fatal crash in St. Thomas identified
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Barricaded person draws heavy police presence to Kitchener neighbourhood
There was a heavy police presence in a south Kitchener neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child of fatal crash in St. Thomas identified
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | 'Outlaws' charged in joint drug trafficking investigation
According to police, the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth about $33,000, and illegal firearms.
-
Two London tow truck companies have had business license suspended
Two tow truck operators have had their business licenses suspended by the City of London following charges of excessive speed and stunt driving.
Northern Ontario
-
Family of missing paramedic headed to Kashechewan, Ont.
The family of a paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan is headed to the community as search and recovery efforts continue.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Windsor
-
Therapy dog program launches for Windsor police employees
There will soon be more dogs at Windsor police facilities.
-
Police seek suspect in brazen car theft
Windsor police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly stole a car from a parking lot on Walker Road last week.
-
Local shelter seeks home for cats of fallen firefighter
A Windsor-Essex animal shelter is looking for a home for three cats whose owner died in a car crash.
Calgary
-
Fraudsters posing as Calgary police demand Bitcoin in new cryptocurrency scam
Calgary police are warning the public about a new cryptocurrency scam in which fraudsters pose as officers.
-
Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn
A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.
-
Coca-Cola to build new $70M facility in northeast Calgary
Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is staking out some more territory in northeast Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Rattlers part ways with head coach after losses
Saskatchewan's CEBL franchise is shuffling out its head coach at the midpoint of an underwhelming season.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue several people after campus roof collapse
Emergency crews blocked off Wiggins Avenue following a construction accident at the Murray Library building on the University of Saskatchewan campus on Tuesday.
-
'His dream came true': Saskatoon Special Olympian knocks down the competition in Germany
Saskatoon's Ian Cushon just returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and he has some hardware to show for it.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
-
Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week
Edmonton Police Service will reveal on Wednesday more details about the body camera trial that starts next week.
-
Edmonton single-use item bylaw to remain in effect despite early 'inconveniences'
While some customers of businesses affected by Edmonton's new single-use item bylaw that mandates a 15-cent charge for paper bags find it 'inconvenient,' the city has no plans to change it so soon into its implementation.
Vancouver
-
2nd suspicious package found in Kamloops neighbourhood, 1 day after pipe bomb discovery
Another suspicious package has turned up in a Kamloops neighbourhood, after one containing a pipe bomb was discovered nearby the previous day.
-
Fisheries department investigating complaints that orcas harassed by boater off Vancouver Island
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating complaints from the public after a boater was seen driving toward a pod of orcas in Baynes Sound, off the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. port strike enters day five, with talks deadlocked over maintenance
Talks between maritime employers and the union representing British Columbia port workers remain deadlocked over maintenance issues as a strike by the workers enters its fifth day.