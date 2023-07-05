York Regional Police charge Barrie woman with alleged guns and drugs stash

A Barrie woman was charged with various weapons and drug offences Friday.

York Regional Police’s Guns, Gangs, and Drug Enforcement Unit laid 23 charges against the 33-year-old woman after a search of the white pickup truck she was sleeping in allegedly revealed a cache of guns and illegal drugs.

Police say an inventory of the truck turned up two loaded Glock handguns converted to fully automatic status, two high-capacity magazines, a third auto-switch that allows a semi-automatic firearm to be converted to a fully automatic, and a large quantity of cash.

Police also uncovered about 80 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 185 grams of fentanyl.

Search warrants were executed, and police say an additional controlled prescription medication held for the purpose of trafficking was found, as was approximately 28 grams of cocaine.