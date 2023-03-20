York Region police take to the skies with new $7.1M state-of-the-art helicopter

York Regional Police (YRP) has a new $7.1 million state-of-the-art helicopter with cutting-edge technology to patrol from the sky.

The new aircraft replaces the Air Support Unit's existing helicopter, Air2, which put in 20 years and 20,000 operational hours.

The service notes in 2022 alone, the air unit supported over 1,300 calls for service, helped to make 213 arrests and assisted in finding 15 missing and vulnerable people.

In a news release, YRP Chief Jim MacSween stated the new police aircraft embodied the modern police service.

"An upgraded helicopter like this ensures that Air2 will continue to provide vital support to our officers and the communities we serve," he added.

York Regional police present its new Airbus H125 helicopter at Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham, Ont., on Mon., March 20, 2023. (York Regional Police Services)

The newly acquired helicopter is an Airbus H125, an industry standard in policing that has been deployed in more than 200 police organizations worldwide.

It boasts a 900HP engine, has four and a half hours of flight time, and enhanced capabilities allow for better takeoff performance and more members on board.