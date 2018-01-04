

CTV Barrie





Police in York Region are searching for a missing man from Newmarket.

Ian McKinnon, 51, was last seen on Wednesday November 29, 2017 at his residence on Huron Heights Drive.

Police say he has not been heard or seen from since and investigators are concerned for his well-being.

McKinnon is descried as:

Male, white

5’8”, 180 lbs.

Thin build

Dark-brown, shoulder-length hair

Believed to have a full beard

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141 or Crime Stoppers.