YIMBY Week all about helping the homeless

Warden Basil Clarke officially proclaimed Yes-In-My-Backyard or YIMBY Week from May 26-31.

The YIMBY movement encourages residents to support more diverse housing opportunities that welcome more inclusive communities.

Started in 2019, the YIMBY campaign led by Redwood Park Communities has gained momentum through flag raisings in various communities.

"Ending homelessness is a big goal, but it's doable, and everyone has a part to play in making sure our communities are affordable and inclusive for everyone who lives here," said Jennifer van Gennip, Redwood's director of communications & advocacy and YIMBY organizer.

The County of Simcoe supports the initiative as it aligns with our goals and its part in this movement by providing regional administration and funding for affordable housing, poverty reduction and homelessness prevention, among other social and community services offered by the County.

"In order to continue to grow our communities and make housing affordable for everyone, a YIMBY mentality is vital," said Warden Basil Clarke.

Redwood Park Communities is a Simcoe County-based charity founded in 2009 to create safe, affordable, hopeful housing where people thrive in the community. Redwood is moving beyond social service to create social change, strengthening and transforming communities by building homes where people can connect, create, and contribute.

"YIMBY just means recognizing that everyone should have a safe, affordable, hopeful place to call home," said Tim Kent, Redwood's co-founder and CEO.