YIMBY Week all about helping the homeless
Warden Basil Clarke officially proclaimed Yes-In-My-Backyard or YIMBY Week from May 26-31.
The YIMBY movement encourages residents to support more diverse housing opportunities that welcome more inclusive communities.
Started in 2019, the YIMBY campaign led by Redwood Park Communities has gained momentum through flag raisings in various communities.
"Ending homelessness is a big goal, but it's doable, and everyone has a part to play in making sure our communities are affordable and inclusive for everyone who lives here," said Jennifer van Gennip, Redwood's director of communications & advocacy and YIMBY organizer.
The County of Simcoe supports the initiative as it aligns with our goals and its part in this movement by providing regional administration and funding for affordable housing, poverty reduction and homelessness prevention, among other social and community services offered by the County.
"In order to continue to grow our communities and make housing affordable for everyone, a YIMBY mentality is vital," said Warden Basil Clarke.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Redwood Park Communities is a Simcoe County-based charity founded in 2009 to create safe, affordable, hopeful housing where people thrive in the community. Redwood is moving beyond social service to create social change, strengthening and transforming communities by building homes where people can connect, create, and contribute.
"YIMBY just means recognizing that everyone should have a safe, affordable, hopeful place to call home," said Tim Kent, Redwood's co-founder and CEO.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: forecast
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
'It was hell': Israeli mother held hostage with her children describes 51 days in captivity
Hagar Brodutch, her three children and four-year-old neighbour were kidnapped by Hamas-led militants from their home in Kfar Aza, Israel on Oct. 7 and held for 51 days. They were released in November, but Brodutch says her thoughts are never far from those still being held in Gaza.
New COVID-19 subvariants become the dominant strains in Canada
More than four years after COVID-19 effectively shut down the world, two new variants of COVID-19 have become the dominant strains of the novel coronavirus in Canada.
3 Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah booby trap explosion, media say, as offensive widens
The Gaza health ministry called on Wednesday for ensuring safe pathways for the immediate entry of fuel and medical aid to Rafah and northern Gaza, according to a statement carried by Hamas media quoting spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra.
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
Introducing peanut butter during infancy can help protect against a peanut allergy later on, new study finds
New evidence suggests that feeding children smooth peanut butter during infancy and early childhood can help reduce their risk of developing a peanut allergy even years later.
The double-level airplane seat is back. This time, there's a first-class version
It’s the airplane seat design that launched a thousand memes and kickstarted a media storm. And now the double-level seat is back – only this time, with a twist.
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Anger boils over as Stratford City Council meeting is cancelled early
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
-
Fire officials warn about increase in lithium-ion battery fires
Lithium-ion batteries can be found in everything from cars to cellphones. But experts warn they're dangerous if not used - and charged - properly.
-
Pride flag vandalization under investigation in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a Pride flag was vandalized in Kitchener.
London
-
Conflicting narratives at Western University encampment
According to a social media post run by demonstrators at the Western University encampment, they declined a proposed meeting with school leaders on Tuesday.
-
'Later is better than never': Deputy Mayor responds to LTC report on free bus passes for high schoolers
Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis remains optimistic about launching a pilot project giving free bus passes to high school students despite a report to the London Transit Commission (LTC) that casts doubt on council’s timeline.
-
Council swats down motion to hire forensic auditor to confirm London Hydro’s debt
On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of London Hydro presented the 2023 Annual Report on Finance to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC).
Windsor
-
Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
-
Experts say new border rules for dogs will cause chaos, confusion, frustration
If you ever have, or will, take a dog across the border into the United States, you’re going to want to bone up on some new rules taking effect this summer.
-
LaSalle grandpa wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A LaSalle grandfather already has plans for his big $350,000 lotto win.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada to see warm summer, wildfire risks loom for some regions: forecast
Get ready to feel the heat, Canada. Weather experts are predicting more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the summer.
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
First Nation legislator makes history at Queen's Park with speech in Oji-Cree
After decades of being told his first language should be forgotten, Sol Mamakwa stood on the floor of the Ontario legislature about to make history.
-
Rent arrears increasing for Sault social services
The District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Board is calling for faster processing times at the Landlord and Tenant Board.
-
Four charged in northern Ont. drug bust, $100K in cocaine, fentanyl seized
Four people from southern Ontario have been arrested and face 45 drug and weapon-related charges after a traffic stop on Highway 69 in Carling Township, Ont., saw an estimated $100,000 in suspected cocaine and fentanyl seized.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING An uptick in tick-borne illnesses reported in Ontario
The number of Lyme disease cases in Ontario is higher than it normally is this time of year, and it's due to a higher number of ticks being found across the province.
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
-
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus survives vote calling for his ouster
Greg Fergus survived a vote to oust him as House of Commons Speaker on Tuesday, but with close to half of MPs expressing a loss of confidence in him, he faces a precarious path forward in maintaining order in Parliament.
Toronto
-
Five more Ontario school boards join lawsuit against social media platforms
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
-
Disabled Ajax mother on Toronto Eras Tour ticket sale: 'It's completely inaccessible'
When Charmaine Tuzi learned that Taylor Swift was bringing her "Eras Tour" to Toronto later this year, she was elated as one of the dates fell on her daughter's 13th birthday.
-
Records detail Brampton councillor's standoff with city over derelict property
A derelict property connected to a Brampton city councillor racked up $12,500 in fines in dozens of penalty notices over several months as city officials warned it was becoming a haven for rats and a homeless encampment, records obtained by CTV News show.
Montreal
-
Thin blue line no more; Montreal police update dress code, release new patch for fallen colleagues
Montreal police (SPVM) officers will soon not be permitted to wear the controversial 'thin blue line' badge as part of their uniform. Those who want to honour colleagues that died in the line of service will now wear a new SPVM-specific badge with the phrase 'Tombe(e)s mais jamais oublie(e)s' (Fallen but never forgotten).
-
Man faces kidnapping charges after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
A man accused of abducting two children in Quebec's Chaudiere-Appalaches region has been officially charged with kidnapping.
-
2 men in hospital after collision in Pierrefonds-Roxboro
Two men are in hospital after a collision in Montreal's west-end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. kiteboarder 'lucky to be alive' after shark attack in Turks and Caicos
A professional kiteboarder from P.E.I. says he has been seriously injured in a shark attack that occurred while he was snorkelling in the Turks and Caicos Islands last week.
-
Tractor-trailer fire causes traffic disruptions in Dartmouth, N.S.
A tractor-trailer fire has closed two streets in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
-
Cape Breton councillor uses foul language to describe MLAs amid policing debate
Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor Steve Gillespie expressed his frustration over highway policing in the area, using foul language to describe MLAs.
Winnipeg
-
'I was in shock': Grocery store owners' vehicle burned in act of arson caught on camera
A rash of violent incidents targeting a Winnipeg grocery store came to a head Friday with a brazen daytime arson attack caught on camera.
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
With questions being raised about equalization payments to the provinces, Manitoba is seeking predictability, with room for increases, from federal parties when it comes to all federal transfers.
-
‘A tremendous loss’: Stonewall confirms damage to downtown core following fire
Thick, black smoke filled downtown Stonewall last Friday, and today the town is confirming the extent of the damage.
Calgary
-
Teen dies after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary
A teenager has died after being hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Calgary councillors want investigation into federal housing money, rezoning decision
Two weeks after city-wide zoning changes were approved, a trio of Calgary councillors want to know whether Ottawa's promised funding had any influence over the decision to make blanket land-use changes.
-
Overhaul needed?: Canadians calling for change as airline study takes off
Many Canadians say they’re hoping for “sweeping changes” following news Canada’s Competition Bureau will be studying the country’s airline industry.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government limits debate on contentious bills, drawing Opposition anger
Alberta’s UCP government is limiting legislature debate time to pass four controversial bills, a tactic the Opposition New Democrats say runs roughshod over the democratic process.
-
Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
-
District plans, or 15-minute cities, being discussed at city council this week
Dozens of Edmontonians are scheduled to voice their opinions about the city's district plans at city hall this week.
Regina
-
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
-
Sask. NDP calls for independent investigation into allegations of harassment, firearms
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is calling for an independent investigation into allegations made by Legislative Speaker Randy Weekes, alleging harassment and intimidation from government MLAs.
-
Dubois inquest hears from police, witnesses on day two
An inquest into the 2015 death of Haven Dubois continued on with various experts and witnesses sharing their testimony Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Humboldt Broncos families fight to keep Saskatchewan government named in lawsuit
Lawyers for several Humboldt Broncos families were in court Tuesday fighting a bid by the government of Saskatchewan to have it removed as a defendant in a lawsuit over the deadly bus crash in 2018.
-
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
-
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
Vancouver
-
Premier's office guided health authority response on possible drug consumption site at Richmond Hospital
Vancouver Coastal Health quickly shot down a controversial city council proposal to explore the possibility of creating a drug consumption site at Richmond Hospital – but it turns out Premier David Eby’s office played a role in directing the health authority’s response.
-
Second witness takes stand in B.C. manslaughter trial as husband's lawyers silent
The lawyers for a Langley man accused of killing and dismembering his wife’s remains had no questions as the prosecution’s first witness wrapped up his expert testimony, and have so far raised no objections as another witness takes the stand.
-
Vancouver woman's lawsuit alleges she was mistakenly bitten, dragged by police dog
In late June 2022, Erin McLeod was walking home from work when she made the fateful decision to sit on the steps of Grandview Elementary School in Vancouver, with her back to the street.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
-
Dozens of people smuggled in freight trains across B.C. border into U.S., officials say
Authorities in the United States have arrested two men accused of using freight trains to smuggle dozens of people out of British Columbia and into the U.S. in what officials described as an 'extremely dangerous' criminal conspiracy.
-
126 children and youth died from toxic drugs in 5 years, says BC Coroners Service
A report from the BC Coroners Service says 126 children and youth younger than 19 died from toxic drugs between 2019 and 2023.