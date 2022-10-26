'Yes, you can be charged for going too slow,' OPP says

Police in Caledon say they stopped a motorist for going too slow.

"Yes...you...can...get...a...ticket...for...going...too...slow," OPP posted to social media.

A steady, legal speed keeps traffic moving and prevents congestion and frustration, police said.

"The vehicle was going a constant 20kmh under the speed limit resulting in a long line of cars to form behind it," provincial police tweeted.

Police noted that under the law, no vehicle should be driven on a highway at such a slow rate as to impede or block the reasonable movement of traffic, except when going slow is necessary for safe operation "having regard to all the circumstances."

The charge for unnecessary slow driving is $110.