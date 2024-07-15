BARRIE
    Work begins on new gathering place in Bradford West Gwillimbury

    Bradford West Gwillimbury (CTV News Barrie) Bradford West Gwillimbury (CTV News Barrie)
    Construction for a new public square is set to begin this week on the Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG) Public Library lawn.

    The public square will offer the community an outdoor social venue to come together to enjoy performers on the covered stage, a water feature, gardens, trees and plenty of seating.

    “I am excited to see this project come to life and look forward to seeing the public square become a destination for our community to connect with neighbours and friends,” said Mayor James Leduc.

    “The addition of this new outdoor space will offer BWG a premiere place to host town events, acting as a central place for our residents to share social and cultural experiences.”

    Construction will be ongoing through the remainder of 2024 with completion scheduled for the end of May 2025. During construction, residents will still have sidewalk and road access to the BWG Public Library and surrounding area.

    The official sod-turning ceremony is on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

