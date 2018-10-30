Featured
Woman taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Barrie
Police tape sections off a portion of road in Barrie, Ont. for a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (CTV News/Chris Garry)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 3:45PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 6:16PM EDT
A serious crash in Barrie this afternoon has sent a 52-year-old woman to hospital with serious injuries.
Barrie Police say it’s unclear at this time why the woman’s vehicle left the road in the Edgehill Drive and Ferndale Drive area around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police are investigating the crash.