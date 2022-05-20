Woman finds bunny shot with arrow in backyard

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article upsetting.

Provincial police are investigating after a New Tecumseth resident discovered a rabbit shot with an arrow in her backyard.

Police officers were called to a home on Fisher Drive in Everett Thursday after a woman said she found the wild rabbit bleeding and injured in her backyard. The resident said she took photos of the injured bunny to provide to the police.

The bunny was taken to Procyon Wildlife animal rescue, where it had to be euthanized because staff say the arrow punctured its kidneys.

On its Facebook page, the wildlife centre posted, "The arrow was a target arrow, and there is no doubt that this was intentional. Such a senseless act to shoot such an innocent animal."

The wildlife centre said it reported the incident to the Ministry of Natural Resources.