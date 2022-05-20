Woman finds bunny fatally shot with arrow in backyard
Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article upsetting.
Provincial police are investigating after a New Tecumseth resident discovered a rabbit shot with an arrow in her backyard.
Police officers were called to a home on Fisher Drive in Everett Thursday after a woman said she found the wild rabbit bleeding and injured in her backyard.
"My heart just sank, and I knew I had to help this bunny," said Elizabeth Pato, Everett resident.
Pato said she took photos of the injured animal to provide to the police.
"The complainant's backyard area is open and consists of bushes and trees along the row of houses. There are no houses at the rear of the property," police stated in a release.
The bunny was taken to Procyon Wildlife animal rescue, where staff said it had to be euthanized because the arrow punctured its kidneys.
"You could tell it was really suffering," said Crystal Faye, Procyon Wildlife.
On its Facebook page, the wildlife centre posted, "The arrow was a target arrow, and there is no doubt that this was intentional. Such a senseless act to shoot such an innocent animal."
"Nottawasaga OPP is reminding the public to be mindful of hunting season time frames and also be mindful of where you are hunting and if it is legal to do so."
"It's not hunting season, and you can't be hunting rabbits in a residential area," Pato said. "I hope they find who did it."
Police said fines could be imposed depending on the situation, ranging from $150 to $300.
- With files from CTV's Kraig Krause
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario woman says daughter was discriminated against over face mask
An Ontario woman believes her daughter was discriminated against after she was allegedly kicked out of a local activity centre over her choice to wear a face mask.
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
'Fight for a stronger Alberta': Kenney comments for first time since announcing resignation
Premier Jason Kenney spoke publicly Friday for the first time since dropping the bombshell announcement that he plans to step down as UCP leader and premier of Alberta.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G wasn't easy, PM Trudeau says
On the heels of news that Canada is banning Huawei Technologies and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision wasn't easy to make. The prime minister also defended the timing of the decision, saying that while it will be years before all use of products from these Chinese companies will be outlawed, it's happening before the country is even more interconnected by the next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
Russia claimed to have captured Mariupol on Friday in what would be its biggest victory yet in its war with Ukraine, following a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the strategic port city to a smoking ruin, with over 20,000 civilians feared dead.
Quebec City Halloween attacker found guilty of first-degree murder
A man who used a sword to kill and maim victims in Quebec City's historic district on Halloween night 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
-
Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage -- and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.
Montreal
-
After week of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Montreal police searching for man reported missing in St. Lawrence River
Montreal police officers are among search and rescue teams patrolling a stretch of the St. Lawrence river following reports that a man may have fallen in.
-
Canadian government eyeing vaccines after monkeypox outbreak in Quebec
The federal government said it is exploring the possibility of using its limited stockpile of smallpox vaccines to protect Quebecers from the recent outbreak of the disease's cousin, monkeypox.
Ottawa
-
Long weekend kicks off in Ottawa
Ottawa has plenty of events for Victoria Day which not only could be popular with the hometown crowd, but for tourists as well.
-
Ottawa gas prices drop, but not for long
Your long weekend road trip will be a little cheaper today, as gas prices drop below $2 a litre at Ottawa stations.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says daughter was discriminated against over face mask
An Ontario woman believes her daughter was discriminated against after she was allegedly kicked out of a local activity centre over her choice to wear a face mask.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Ice cream with a twist on tradition is returning to Toronto
Ice cream was a vehicle for confectioner Ed Wong to explore his identity as the son of Chinese immigrants. After a brief hiatus, his East and Southeast Asian flavours are returning to the city.
-
More consumers reaching for alcohol-free beer, wines and spirits
Various studies over the past two years have shown that there was a worldwide increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic. But now, sales statistics show an increase in the popularity of alcohol-free beer, wine and spirits.
Kitchener
-
Girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont. under two-and-a-half-years-old: OPP
Provincial police have provided new information about the age of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River near Dunnville, Ont. earlier this week.
-
Mysterious foam erupts from Cambridge, Ont. roadway
The City of Cambridge is investigating after a mysterious foam erupted from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street twice in the past 24 hours.
-
Kitchener shopping plaza targeted in early morning break-in
Two south Kitchener businesses are picking up the pieces, after they were targeted in an early morning break-in at a shopping plaza.
London
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekend
The OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
Pump pain may keep some boaters out of the water
Dave Willacy was out early Friday to get his boat in the water and tuned up.
-
London police investigate 'suspicious' fire
London police have deemed a fire at Ark Aid Street Mission that caused an estimated $50,000 ‘suspicious.’
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Summer Moon Festival returns
Preparations are underway for the upcoming Summer Moon Festival in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekend
The May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Police remind boaters about rules and regulations ahead of long weekend
With the May long weekend finally here, the Ontario Provincial Police and boating safety advocates are reminding boaters to follow safety rules, especially with so many other boaters out there.
Windsor
-
Better late than never: Border city boaters wish CBSA's reopening of small vessel reporting sites happened sooner
As a member of the Sun Parlour Boat Club in LaSalle, Ont., where watercrafts of all sizes sit along the Detroit River, Sam Zlotnik says one of his favourite things to do is visit the U.S. by water.
-
Cyclists share feedback to help make Windsor a bike-friendlier city
With the warmer weather and steep gas prices, many are turning to their bikes to get around.
-
Century-old safe found behind store wall linked to Canadian Prime Minister
A safe believed to be over 100 years old was opened Friday after its discovery during the demolition of an antique store in downtown Harrow.
Calgary
-
Man charged in sexual assault of 14-year-old Calgary girl
Police say the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking to school at the time.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gun
A Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
-
Matthew Tkachuk sends support to Edmonton Oilers mega-fan Ben Stelter
Matthew Tkachuk says all of the Flames are behind Oilers fan Ben Stelter.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, man found dead behind apartment building
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
Saskatoon mom pushing for in-person doctor visits after her daughter went two years with undiagnosed respiratory issues
A Saskatoon mother is sharing the importance of in-person doctor’s appointments after it took two years to figure out why her daughter was experiencing reoccurring respiratory issues.
-
Charleston Hughes returns to the Roughriders highly motivated
Charleston Hughes is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after spending last season with the Toronto Argonauts.
Edmonton
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deaths
A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
'Really bad place': People in Edmonton's Chinatown sad, scared after deaths
Terry Dell has been living on the streets of central Edmonton for a few months now, and he's scared.
-
Things to do in Edmonton on May long weekend
You have three days off and don't know what to do? You've come to the right place. CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of events around the city this weekend.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 map: The number of patients in B.C. hospitals declined this week, but not everywhere
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals reached its lowest point in weeks on Thursday, and regional data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the decline was driven by hospitals in the Lower Mainland.
-
Discovery of missing man's body near YVR not considered suspicious, RCMP say
A body found in a ditch near Vancouver International Airport on Thursday is that of a man reported missing earlier this month, Richmond RCMP confirmed Friday.
-
B.C. man brought toddler along while robbing gas station, RCMP say
A father allegedly brought his young child along while robbing a gas station in B.C.'s Southern Interior this week, a crime authorities described as "deeply disturbing."