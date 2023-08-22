Woman dead, infant injured in 6-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township

One woman is dead and an infant is in the hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township.

Provincial police say the six-vehicle crash happened on County Road 124 Tuesday afternoon and involved a transport truck.

A 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the baby in the woman's vehicle was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Two males and a female were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not provided.

The area from 20th Sideroad to 15th Sideroad is expected to remain closed for several hours for the investigation.