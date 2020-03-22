BARRIE -- A woman is dead after a fire in Owen Sound.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the city’s east end.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they were told by neighbours the owner may have still been in the home. Officers entered the house but were pushed back by heavy smoke.

According to police, the woman’s body was found unresponsive after fire crews contained the fire. EMS performed CPR but couldn’t revive her.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.