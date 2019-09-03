

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a 62-year-old woman is dead after she was attacked by a bear when she went to check on her dogs in western Ontario.

OPP say the woman's parents called police after their daughter did not return to their cabin on Red Pine Island near the U.S. border on Sunday evening.

They say the woman was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police spokesman Const. Jim Davis says one dog was injured.

Davis says police also came across three bears at the scene and one was shot and killed when it showed aggressive behaviour towards the officers.

He says the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating.