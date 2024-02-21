Woman arrested after hitting parked car

BARRIE
    A woman was arrested after hitting a car parked in a private driveway.

    Police were called to Ravenscliffe Road in Huntsville Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

    Paramedics on the scene determined the woman was only suffering from minor injuries.

    Provincial police charged the woman with impaired driving charges.

    The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 2.

    Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

