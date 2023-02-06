Woman, 20, faces attempted murder charge after Barrie officer stabbed in face

A 20-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.

Police say officers and Simcoe County paramedics responded to a call about a person in crisis at an apartment complex on Duckworth Street.

After gaining access to the apartment, police say the officers cautiously approached the occupant.

While helping her to her feet, police say she lunged at one of the officers and stabbed her in the face.

Police say the injured officer continued with the arrest before being rushed to the hospital to be treated for a serious injury.

The officer has been a member of the Barrie Police Service since 2018.

"Police officers face significant risks with every shift. We are thankful that she will make a full recovery, but we know the long-term impacts of this incident and injury will have on the officer involved and our entire service.

I am grateful to everyone who assisted in the emergency response for our injured officer in their time of need," stated Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston in a press release Monday.

Along with attempted murder, the accused is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, assaulting an officer with a weapon, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.