Winter storm could bring another 20cm of snow to central Ontario: Here's when
Just as south-central Ontario digs out from a recent dumping of snow, it appears the shovels won't have time to drip dry.
The end of the week may see the return of winter conditions just in time for the weekend.
Environment Canada is warning of a significant weather outlook for Friday that could see a blanket of 10 to 20 centimetres spread throughout southern Ontario.
While the national weather agency hedges its bet stating that there is "much uncertainty" in the system's track, it notes the blowing snow and accumulation bring warnings of an impactful system.
The outlook states the system will move east towards Ottawa on Saturday, but only after another five to 10 centimetres covers the region.
Special weather statements issued for the Maritimes ahead of heavy snowfall Thursday
Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritimes provinces concerning the potential for heavy snow Thursday into Friday.
New Brunswick seafood foreign workers faced awful conditions during COVID-19: study
A study by Dalhousie University says temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick's seafood industry during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered gruelling and sometimes dangerous conditions.
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
Quebec government finds 74 per cent of businesses make language errors on public signage
No less than three-quarters of businesses do not respect the standards of written French in their public signage in Quebec, according to the Office quebecois de la langue francaise (OQLF).
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
Four people hospitalized after Riverside South house fire
Paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation—four of whom were taken to hospital—after a major house fire in Riverside South Tuesday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
Ottawa housing committee's delay of project due to parking complaint draws backlash
Ottawa's housing committee is facing criticism after a proposed development in Orléans that includes dozens of affordable housing units was delayed due to a lack of parking spaces.
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers, money
Ottawa's St. Patrick's Day parade, a decades-long tradition, has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with yet another potentially significant snowstorm this week.
Historic Toronto theatre slated for demolition to make way for 76-storey tower
A downtown Toronto theatre built more than a century ago has been slated for demolition.
Toronto police to announce arrest in ongoing sexual assault investigation
Toronto police will be provide an update into an ongoing sexual assault investigation later this morning.
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
Fatal crash under investigation near Elora
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating a fatal collision near Elora.
Kitchener, Ont. man who killed stranger with a crossbow dies in prison
A Kitchener man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon with a crossbow has died in prison.
Reported shooting in London leads t search for two suspects
London police are looking for two suspects after a reported shooting early Wednesday morning. Around 4:50 a.m., police were called for reports of a gunshot in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.
Chatham theft traced to Sarnia and Listowel, Ont.
A victim told police she had recently learned that someone made several online purchases using her credit cards and had attempted to use her identity to purchase new vehicles from Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Listowel.
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Death of Kingsville man being investigated by SIU
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a man in Kingsville. Officials say around 9:30 Tuesday morning, OPP were notified of a man in distress.
Chatham theft traced to Sarnia and Listowel, Ont.
A victim told police she had recently learned that someone made several online purchases using her credit cards and had attempted to use her identity to purchase new vehicles from Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Listowel.
Warming up in Windsor
Windsor-Essex will see some rain showers on Wednesday with a warm high nearly reaching double digits. There is the potential for a more wintery forecast by the end of the week before things turn around again for the end of the weekend and into early next week.
Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Highland Park
Firefighters are investigating what caused an early morning house fire in the community of Highland Park.
Calgary police arrest suspects in deadly Douglasdale shooting, Superstore shootout
Calgary police say multiple people are in custody and charges are pending in connection to a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village.
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Researchers at the University of Calgary are starting a national project to try to get more insight into the brain as people age.
Family of Saskatoon man with Down syndrome fighting to keep him out of locked long-term care ward
Cory Kadlec has Down syndrome. He was living in a care home, but in June he was taken to Royal University Hospital because he was having seizures.
'We are expecting delays': Saskatoon businesses say drawn-out bridge construction will hurt sales
Saskatoon motorists should prepare for traffic delays as crews begin construction on one of the most travelled stretches of road in the city.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, health care, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
WEATHER
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend to close the week
Milder air is set to move in through the day and the Edmonton area will be back above 0 C on Thursday.
Seniors, teachers, transit, business: The disappointments in B.C.'s 2023 budget
Despite cutting cheques adding up to a multi-billion-dollar deficit, British Columbia's provincial government is facing disappointment and criticism from those feeling left out of the budget.
'A very isolated incident': B.C. dealership responds to complaints about electric vehicle purchases
Car dealer Go Auto confirmed there were “some challenges” with the sale of electric vehicles after it took over ownership of Dams Ford Lincoln on the Langley Bypass, but said it is actively resolving those issues.
'I hope it's the end of it': Late winter snowstorm slams Metro Vancouver
Just when the days were getting longer and people were dreaming of spring, a late-winter storm slammed the South Coast.