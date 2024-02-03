Winter events adapt as mild temperatures persist in Simcoe County

It's the beginning of February, but it does not feel like it. The sunny conditions and mild temperatures have forced several winter events in the region to adapt this weekend by moving from ice to pavement or outdoors to indoors.

Bradford West Gwillimbury's Annual Outdoor Hockey Day was forced to abandon the outdoors, with the state of its rink melted.

"Unfortunately, the weather was not on our side this year," said Tasha Bain, Bradford Leisure Events & Marketing Supervisor.

Instead, outdoor ice hockey became indoor ball hockey and still featured plenty of activities for the 60 kids in attendance with their families.

"Things went really well, all the kids were really happy," Bain said. "We had some great giveaway bags for our sponsors. Everyone was really happy to celebrate hockey day."

Braestone Winter Classic

In Oro-Medonte, the Braestone Winter Classic was forced off the ice this year.

The 3-on-3 charity pond hockey tournament became a ball hockey tournament outdoors, still helping to raise funds to support the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

The third annual event was inspired by organizer Ted Markle's late brother Jeff, who passed away from cancer two years ago.

"Jeff would've loved this tournament. He would've been in his element because nobody loved hockey more than him," Markle told CTV News on Saturday. "Nobody made people feel more welcome more than Jeff. Nobody made people laugh more than Jeff."

Over 120 people participated in the tournament despite the last-minute switch to a ball hockey format.

The tournament also surpassed its fundraising goal of $130,000.

"We pivoted, but honestly, it's been such a great response," said Ryan McLeod, Braestone Winter Classic Committee Member. "So many teams have come out, so many participants are here."

Winter Festivals

The Saturday sunshine helped make Barrie's annual Winterfest feel more like spring but still brought out families in droves to enjoy the activities.

Skating events were cancelled, but food vendors, jumping jamborees, a helicopter tour, and a lumberjack show were just some activities families could look forward to.

The same story could be said for the 49th annual Sunnidale Winterama event in New Lowell.

"It is our greatest little show on snow, and it's all about celebrating the winter spirit and bringing our community together," said Amanda Murray with Clearview Township. "We have tons of family events that happen. We have long traditions like the parade and bed races."

Winterama organizers were forced to cancel its 'Snowmaggedon' snowmobile show and obstacle course due to a lack of snow. Skating was also cancelled for the weekend festival.

However, a winter hiking event will happen on Sunday for families as the festival looks to close out.

Barrie's Winterfest festivities will also run through until Sunday night.