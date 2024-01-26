Winning lottery ticket about to expire if not claimed

Are you holding a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 that is about to expire?

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says someone purchased the Lottario winning ticket in Newmarket on February 11, 2023.

The ticket with the numbers 14-15-26-36-42-43 and bonus number 9 will expire in two weeks - precisely one year from when it was bought.

If you're holding the lucky ticket, OLG says to sign it and call the winners line at 1-866-891-8946.

If you think you bought the winning ticket but can't find it, don't worry; there are still ways to claim your prize.

OLG says to call customer care at 1-800-387-0098 and be prepared to answer specific details, including where and when it was purchased.

The next Lottario draw is on Saturday, with an estimated $250,000 jackpot.