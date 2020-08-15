BARRIE, ONT. -- A familiar face returned to the Barrie Farmers' Market Saturday.

95-year-old prostate cancer survivor Will Dwyer was there with dish for donations to the Terry Fox Foundation ahead of his own mini-marathon of hope next month.

The World War II veteran made international headlines last year after raising $1-million for cancer research. Now, Dwyer is chasing another million but admits the COVID-19 pandemic is complicating matters.

"This year's a bad year on account of this virus, eh. So I'm not getting so much right now. But maybe the next couple of weeks should be ok," Dwyer said Saturday.

Dwyer has collected about $100,000 towards his new goal.

He will be back at the farmers' market collecting donations every Saturday until his charity roll, tentatively set for September 20. Dwyer plans to circle the long-term care facility he calls home on a mobility scooter in the name of cancer research.

You can also donate to Dwyer's campaign online by clicking here.