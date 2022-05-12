Will Dwyer, Barrie's Million Dollar Man, laid to rest at 96

Family and friends of Barrie's Million-Dollar Man, Will Dwyer, paid their final respects Thursday morning as the Second World War veteran was laid to rest.

Dwyer passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Sunday morning following a long battle with prostate cancer and other ailments.

He was well-known for his passion and dedication to the Terry Fox Run and raised more than $1.2 million for the cause that was near and dear to his heart.

"He was the ultimate door-to-door canvasser," the Terry Fox Run Foundation posted in an online tribute to Dwyer.

Dwyer surpassed his goal of raising $1 million to support cancer research in 2019.

In an interview with CTV News, he said he "deserved a drink" with a chuckle after reaching the million-dollar mark.

"I'm sure Terry would be happy that I've made a million dollars for him," he said.

While Dwyer never met Terry Fox, he said the Marathon of Hope in 1980 inspired him, and he had to get involved.

He participated in every Terry Fox Run over the years, and when his cancer slowed him down and the pandemic prevented door-knocking, Dwyer remained determined.

"I don't give up," he said in Sept. 2020. "No sense in giving up."

In 2020, he reached out to previous donors for support, manned a table a the Barrie Farmers' Market raising awareness, and rolled around his retirement home, Whispering Pines, on his scooter to raise funds.

Soon after, Dwyer set a new goal to reach $2 million.

He encouraged everyone to donate one dollar to the Terry Fox Run Foundation to help him reach his new goal.

"Will never gave up, he never quit, and he believed he could make a difference to the very end. And what a difference he made. Thank you, kind, funny, marvellous Will Dwyer. You will be greatly missed," the foundation wrote.

Dwyer was 96.