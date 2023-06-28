Widower holding cancer cabaret fundraiser in Midland in honour of late wife

A widower in Midland is working to keep his wife's memory alive by working to lower the number of people impacted by the disease that took her last year.

Burke Penny lost his wife, Lindsey Martin-Penny, last year after a battle with ovarian cancer. Now he's working to keep his wife's memory alive by raising funds for research for the disease that took her life.

On Thursday, he'll be hosting Lindsey's Legacy Cabaret at the Midland Cultural Centre.

"Part of it was looking at what kind of an event we could have that would give us an opportunity to raise some funds for this particular cause but also pay homage to Lindsay's love of musical theatre," said Penny.

The couple spent much of their 36 years together taking in musical theatre at all levels, a shared love.

Thursday's show will feature three different sets of Broadway music, with the setlist including songs going back to the origins of Broadway to fan favourites as well.

The funds from the event will go towards Lindsey's Legacy Fund For Clear Cell Ovarian Cancer Research, a project at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre set up earlier this year in her honour.

Since February, the fund has raised over $120,000. Penny hopes to make $300,000 by the end of the year through fundraisers like Thursday's cabaret show.

"I'm grateful to her for giving me those experiences in our life that has motivated me to use this vehicle to raise funds to help do something that's really important to honour her and helping save women's lives that are facing this diagnosis of ovarian cancer," said Penny.

