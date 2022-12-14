Wicked winter system creates messy driving conditions

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Thursday in the Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago areas.

According to the advisory, residents can expect snowfall accumulations of five to 10 centimetres, with peak snowfall rates of one to three centimetres per hour.

Environment Canada warns there will likely be reduced visibility.

The snow is expected to begin late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon and will continue through the night, tapering off to flurries or drizzle by Thursday night.

There is also a possibility of freezing drizzle developing.

Motorists are advised to expect hazardous road conditions.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the national weather agency stated on its website, adding to expect reduced visibility with the heavy, blowing snow.

When driving in reduced visibility, police urge motorists to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop.

Police remind drivers to pack an emergency kit for the home and vehicle.