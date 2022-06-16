Wicked weather moves over parts of the region Thursday

The skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.

The weather agency says its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing very strong wind gusts, and up to toonie size hail."

In Tottenham, the town says heavy rain, wind and hail led to downed trees, hydro poles and wires on several streets.

The town says the storm caused damage to six homes.

Experts urge caution in severe conditions.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said storms have the ability to become unstable in a flash.

"We say there is a thunderstorm risk, and nothing may happen, but if something happens, it can become quite severe quite quickly."

The warnings for south Simcoe shifted to watches by the early afternoon.