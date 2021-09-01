Advertisement
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at several walk-in clinics as the Ontario government announces that proof of immunization will be required to access non-essential businesses.
Officials anticipate the vaccine certificate will prompt hesitant or unwilling residents to roll up their sleeves for the shot.
"People who might have been sitting on the fence are going to say, 'Wow, if I want to participate in non-essential activities, go to non-essential businesses, like restaurants, like bars, like concerts or whatever, I need a vaccine. I'm going to go get one,'" said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist.
In Simcoe Muskoka, 82 per cent of those 12 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, including 77 per cent of students 12 to 17.
Still, the health unit would like to see those numbers increase as schools reopen in less than a week.
Here's a list of walk-in vaccination clinics open Sept. 1 to Sept. 17:
Residents born in 2009 or earlier are eligible for the vaccine.
Wed., Sept.1
Barrie Native Friendship Center
175 Bayfield St., Barrie
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St.,Barrie
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Orillia Youth Center (1st or 2nd dose available for youth turning 12 in 2021 and their family members)
9 Front St. South, Orillia
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
GO VAXX Bus
425 Holland St. West, Bradford
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
GO VAXX Bus
125 Simcoe Rd., Bradford
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 2
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St.,Barrie
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m
Barrie Housing - Common Room
49 Coulter St., Barrie
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Bradford Leisure Centre
471 West Park Ave., Bradford
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Kinsmen Park
1300 Muskoka Rd S, Gravenhurst
2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Gull Lake Rotary Park
405 Brock St., Gravenhurst
2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Muskoka Wharf
Muskoka Rd. 169, Gravenhurst
2:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 3
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St.,Barrie
Lakehead University Orillia Campus
500 University Road, Orillia
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
CN Park - Main Street, next to the boat launch parking
Penetanguishene
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sat, Sept. 4
Downtown Barrie
Dunlop St., Barrie
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St.,Barrie
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Bracebridge Farmer's Market
Memorial Park - Manitoba St., Bracebridge (next to Norwood Theater)
8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Rivermill Park
Dara Howell Way, Huntsville
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Sun., Sept.5
The 400 Market
2207 Industrial Park Rd., Innisfil
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Main Beach - Playland Park Square (parking lot)
40 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Shopper's Drug Mart - Georgian Mall (lower level)
509 Bayfield St.,Barrie
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tues., Sept. 7
The Gilbert Centre
80 Bradford St., Suite 555, Barrie
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m
Wasaga Beach RecPlex (indoors)
1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
3:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 8
Good Life Barrie
42 Commerce Park Dr., Barrie
3:30 p.m - 7:30 p.m.
Lakehead University, Orillia Campus
500 University Road, Orillia
2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Good Life Alliston
117 Young St., Alliston
3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Gravenhurst Farmers' Market
861 Bay St., Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Thurs., Sept.9
Barrie North Collegiate Institute
110 Grove St. East, Barrie
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
St. Dominics Catholic Secondary School
955 Cedar Lane, Bracebridge
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Georgian Bay District Secondary School
925 Hugel Ave., Midland
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 10
Patrick Fogarty High School
15 Commerce Rd., Orillia
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Banting High School
203 Victoria St. East, Alliston
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept.11
Open Air - Dunlop St., Barrie
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 13
Bear Creek High School
100 Red Oak Dr., Barrie
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Elmvale District High School
25 Lawson Ave., Elmvale
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Stayner Collegiate
7578 King's Hwy. 26, Stayner
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Tues., Sept. 14
Gravenhurst High School
325 Mary St. South, Gravenhurst
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas School
2 Nolan Rd., Tottenham
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
St. Theresa's Catholic High School
347 Galloway Blvd., Midland
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Galaxy Cinemas (party room)
6 Mountain Rd., Collingwood
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 15
St. Joan of Arc High School
460 Mapleton Ave., Barrie
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Twin Lakes Secondary School
381 Lexington Ave., Orillia
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thurs., Sept.16
Nouvelle Allianiance Secondary School
249 Anne St., North, Barrie
4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School
100 Melbourne Dr., Bradford
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Wasaga Beach Rec Plex (indoors)
1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 17
Nantyr Shores Secondary School
1146 Anna Maria Ave., Innisfil
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Huntsville High School
58 Brunel Rd., Huntsville
4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m.
Le Caron Secondary School
22 John St., Penetanguishene
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The walk-in immunization clinics don't require an appointment. Residents need to bring a health card and be prepared to wait 15 minutes following the shot.