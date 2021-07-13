BARRIE, ONT. -- Several vaccination clinics are operating across Simcoe Muskoka today, including walk-ins, where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Second doses are available to residents who received their first mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) at least 28 days ago and AstraZeneca at least eight weeks ago.

Here is a list of clinics open to walk-ins 12 and older who need their first or second mRNA doses on Tues. July 13:

RVH Immunization Clinic

29 Sperling Drive, Barrie

Dose 1 and 2 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Canada Summit Centre

20 Park Drive, Huntsville

Dose 1 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dose 2 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Rotary Place Arena

100 University Avenue, Orillia

Dose 1 and 2 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Wasaga Beach Rec Plex

1724 Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach

18 and older only for Dose 1 and 2

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



New Tecumseth Recreational Centre

7300 Industrial Parkway, Alliston

Dose 1 and 2 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents need to bring an Ontario health card or other identification and a list of any medications.

Shots are available while supplies last. Residents are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather as there may be a wait outdoors.

Complete information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and where to find local clinics and participating pharmacies is available here.