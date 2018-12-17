

CTV Barrie Staff, CTV Barrie





The holiday season has arrived and that could affect business and transit hours across the region.

Christmas Eve

What's open:

All malls and shopping centres in the region will close early

LCBO and beer stores close early

Movie theatres

Restaurants

Some banks

Transit services:

Barrie Transit will have regular weekday service

Orillia Transit will have regular transit

Midland Transit will end at 3:15 p.m.

GO Transit will have an early schedule, check here for more

Transit in York Region will have regular service

Christmas Day

What’s open:

Some restaurants and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here

Movie theatres

What’s closed:

Most businesses

Most banks, government buildings and post offices

LCBO and beer stores

Transit services:

Barrie Transit will have no service

Orillia Transit will have no service

Midland Transit will have no service

GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule

Transit in York Region will be running on a Sunday schedule

Boxing Day

What’s Open:

LCBO and beer stores

Restaurants and other businesses

Mall hours:

Georgian Mall will open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Orillia Square Mall will open at 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaughan Mills Mall will open at 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What’s closed:

Most banks, government buildings and post offices

Transit services:

Barrie Transit will have an early 7 a.m. start time

Orillia Transit will have no service

Midland Transit will have no service

GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule

Transit in York Region will be running on a Saturday schedule

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us here at CTV Barrie.