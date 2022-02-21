Advertisement
What’s open and closed on Family Day
Monday is Family Day in Ontario and that means there are a number of closures on the provincial holiday.
What's closed:
• Municipal and provincial offices
• Banks
• LCBO stores
• The Beer Store
• Georgian Mall
• Barrie Library
What's open:
• Federal offices, including passport offices
• Canada Post
• Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket
• Tanger Outlets in Cookstown
• Vaughan Mills Mall
• Some grocery and drug stores
Garbage and Recycling collection:
• Barrie: No waste collection
• Simcoe County: No change
• Orillia: No waste collection
• Vaughan: No change
• Newmarket: No change
• Muskoka: No change
Transit:
• Orillia: No transit
• Midland: No transit
• Barrie: Sunday schedule
• York Region: Sunday schedule
• GO Transit: Saturday schedule