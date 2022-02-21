Monday is Family Day in Ontario and that means there are a number of closures on the provincial holiday.

What's closed:

• Municipal and provincial offices

• Banks

• LCBO stores

• The Beer Store

• Georgian Mall

• Barrie Library

What's open:

• Federal offices, including passport offices

• Canada Post

• Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket

• Tanger Outlets in Cookstown

• Vaughan Mills Mall

• Some grocery and drug stores

Garbage and Recycling collection:

• Barrie: No waste collection

• Simcoe County: No change

• Orillia: No waste collection

• Vaughan: No change

• Newmarket: No change

• Muskoka: No change

Transit:

• Orillia: No transit

• Midland: No transit

• Barrie: Sunday schedule

• York Region: Sunday schedule

• GO Transit: Saturday schedule