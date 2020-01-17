BARRIE -- Ontario's schools appear poised to experience a series of labour disruptions, as the teachers' unions say that no new talks are scheduled with Premier Doug Ford's government.

Monday

All elementary schools in the York Region District School Board (YRDSB) closed on Monday as the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) held a one-day strike.

York Region secondary schools were open to students.

Tuesday

Most schools across our region will be closed as teachers walk off the job.

All Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) high schools and the French language schools will be closed to students due to the rotating strikes being held by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF).

All SCDSB elementary schools will remain open on Tuesday, along with Elmvale District High School and Stayner Collegiate Institute for grade 7 and 8 students only.

All Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) elementary and secondary schools will be closed on Tuesday as EAs, DECEs, office, clerical and maintenance staff, along with teaching staff, participate in a one-day strike that affects all elementary and secondary Catholic schools across Ontario.

Both elementary and secondary schools in the Trillium Lakes District School Board (TLDSB) will close to students.

All four major teachers' unions engage in job action

All four major teachers' unions are now engaged in legal job actions as contract negotiations with the provincial government appear to have stalled.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the government is willing to return to talks with the unions, provided they show a willingness to compromise.

Earlier in the week, the province announced a compensation program for parents affected by the one-day strikes, and by early Friday, nearly 78,000 had signed up for the funding.

The teachers' unions have said the introduction of mandatory e-learning and an increase in class size remains the major issues at the bargaining table, despite the government making changes to both proposals.

The government maintains that compensation is the largest sticking point in talks, as it attempts to cap teacher wage increases at one percent.

- With files from The Canadian Press