Advertisement
What is open and closed on Victoria Day
Published Monday, May 24, 2021 11:07AM EDT
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Outdoor recreational activities are now some of the only things open, with many services closed for this Victoria Day Holiday.
Temperatures in Barrie are expected to be above seasonal, reaching 24 degrees with lots of sunshine in the forecast for Monday.
Here is a list of what is open and closed in Barrie this holiday Monday:
Closed
- Government offices
- Banks
- Post Offices
- Libraries
- Most grocery stores
- LCBO
- No garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection
- Recreation centres remain closed due to the province's stay-at-home order
- Barrie City Hall remains closed due to the province's stay-at-home order
Open
- Some beer store locations, click here for the full list.
- Outdoor amenities, including playgrounds
Transit
- Barrie Transit - no service
- Orillia Transit - no service
- Midland Tranist - no service
- GO Tranist will operate on a Sunday schedule
Parking on the street and in parking lots in Barrie's downtown is free on all statutory holidays. However, waterfront parking rules remain in effect, with resident permit passes required. Any visitors will be charged $10/hr up to $50.