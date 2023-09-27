Barrie

    • West-end Barrie roads under lock-down while police investigate possible explosion

    Police are investigating an early-morning incident on Anne Street North in Barrie. Wed. Sept. 27, 2023 (Courtesy of Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography). Police are investigating an early-morning incident on Anne Street North in Barrie. Wed. Sept. 27, 2023 (Courtesy of Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography).

    There is a massive police presence on Anne Street at Edgehill Drive Wednesday morning.

    Barrie Police Service's command centre vehicle was brought to the intersection in the early hours of the morning.

    "We got a call just before 3 a.m. – we responded to an incident after the fact. I can't speak to specifics of what we are dealing with," said Barrie police spokesman Peter Leon

    "Now that daylight is upon us, we can better assess the situation," he said.

    The police department's remote-piloted aircraft (drone) is being utilized, he said.

    "We are dealing with an ongoing police investigation at this time and are asking people in the identified area to shelter in place unless otherwise advised by police," said Leon.

    Currently, police have closed Anne and Wellington streets, Anne St. and Gibbon Drive and Leacock and Edgehill drives.

    Leon said specific details of the incident will be provided when the investigation permits.

    This is a developing story. We will update as we receive more information.

