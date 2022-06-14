Welland man, 64, charged with child luring in Collingwood investigation

The Collingwood and Blue Mountains OPP laid several charges in connection with a child luring case.

Police say they launched an investigation after learning that a man was communicating with a Collingwood youth over social media in October last year.

They say the 64-year-old man eventually travelled to Collingwood "for a sexual purpose."

Police arrested the Welland., Ont. man and charged him with sexual interference, sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, and child luring.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court to answer to the charges next month.