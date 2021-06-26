BARRIE, ONT -- Mother Nature had other plans as businesses were eager to capitalize on the warm weather and the first full weekend of summer.

With heavy rain in the forecast for the next number of days, the weather could prove challenging for restaurants that have been shuttered for months.

"We're just going to make the best of it and try and cover up as much as we can," says restaurant owner Rick Antonucci.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce, however, says staffing concerns may be a more significant issue.

"The biggest concern is they just don't have the staff to be able to get up and running when these restrictions lift," says Paul Markle, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the forecast, patios started filling up with people looking to enjoy another weekend of Open Air Dunlop.

Open Air Dunlop continues to run Saturdays for the remainder of summer.