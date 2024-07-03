Weber Foundation donates $22.5M to local charities

The Weber Foundation presented $ 22.5 million to thirteen local charities.

Tuesday's presentation was held at the Midland Cultural Centre (MCC), an arts and culture organization in Midland significantly funded by the Weber Foundation.

Over the past 27 years, the Weber Foundation, established in 1997 by Reinhart and Alexandra Weber, has donated more than $28 million to local charities. Including Tuesday's gifts, the Weber Foundation has now donated more than $50 million.

"We established the foundation to support and enhance the work of local community charities that provide such outstanding facilities and programming for the people of North Simcoe," said Reinhart Weber, Chair and benefactor of the Weber Foundation.

The recipient charities received the following funding:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe - $250,000

CLH Foundation - $2,000,000

Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre - $500,000

Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation - $3,333,333

Huronia Transition Homes - $500,000

Midland Cultural Centre - $2,000,000

Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation - $3,333,333

Royal Victoria Regional Health Care (RVH) Foundation - $3,333,333

Salvation Army Midland - $500,000

Shelter Now - $4,000,000

Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre (Friends of Wye Marsh) - $500,000

Warm & Cozy Children's Charity - $250,000

YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka - $2,000,000

"This may represent the largest single-day single-donor philanthropic gifting in Central Ontario history," said Fred Hacker, trustee for the Weber Foundation. "It is such an honour to witness the outstanding impact that these gifts will have on our communities."

Several charity representatives shared the impact of the Weber Foundation's previous donations and the new funding.

"This donation from the Weber Foundation crucially sustains our operations, assisting the Midland Cultural Centre to remain a cornerstone of art, culture, and community in North Simcoe," said Gordon Hagen, chairperson of the Midland Cultural Centre.

Local healthcare has always been a top priority for The Weber Foundation. This latest gift is no exception, with $10 million allocated to area hospitals.

"The Weber Foundation has had a profound impact on health care across our region over the past twenty years," said Matthew Lawson, President & CEO of Georgian Bay General Hospital. "This gift of $10 million, shared between GBGH, OSMH and RVH, will continue to transform the lives of patients at our hospitals for years to come, and we are very grateful for the opportunity to be included in the legacy of the Weber Foundation."

Speaking on behalf of Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation, Perry Esler, president and CEO, said, "For nearly a decade, the Weber Foundation has supported the advancement of healthcare at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. We are filled with gratitude and truly honoured to receive this investment into our future for our healthcare providers, patients, and their families,"

"At RVH, this gift will help enhance and expand our regional care programs in cancer, stroke, cardiac, critical care, and youth and child mental health," Pamela Ross, CEO of RVH Foundation.

Two charities are looking toward future housing accommodations to assist more patrons.

Sonia Ladouceur, Executive Director of Shelter Now, stated: "Shelter Now… will be seeking property and partners for another development of supportive housing."

"We're so grateful to The Weber Foundation for this transformational gift for a supportive housing project to support individuals who are the most vulnerable to life's greatest challenges," said Sarah Kitchen, CLH Foundation board president.