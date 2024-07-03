Weber Foundation donates $22.5M to local charities
The Weber Foundation presented $ 22.5 million to thirteen local charities.
Tuesday's presentation was held at the Midland Cultural Centre (MCC), an arts and culture organization in Midland significantly funded by the Weber Foundation.
Over the past 27 years, the Weber Foundation, established in 1997 by Reinhart and Alexandra Weber, has donated more than $28 million to local charities. Including Tuesday's gifts, the Weber Foundation has now donated more than $50 million.
"We established the foundation to support and enhance the work of local community charities that provide such outstanding facilities and programming for the people of North Simcoe," said Reinhart Weber, Chair and benefactor of the Weber Foundation.
The recipient charities received the following funding:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe - $250,000
- CLH Foundation - $2,000,000
- Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre - $500,000
- Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation - $3,333,333
- Huronia Transition Homes - $500,000
- Midland Cultural Centre - $2,000,000
- Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation - $3,333,333
- Royal Victoria Regional Health Care (RVH) Foundation - $3,333,333
- Salvation Army Midland - $500,000
- Shelter Now - $4,000,000
- Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre (Friends of Wye Marsh) - $500,000
- Warm & Cozy Children's Charity - $250,000
- YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka - $2,000,000
"This may represent the largest single-day single-donor philanthropic gifting in Central Ontario history," said Fred Hacker, trustee for the Weber Foundation. "It is such an honour to witness the outstanding impact that these gifts will have on our communities."
Several charity representatives shared the impact of the Weber Foundation's previous donations and the new funding.
"This donation from the Weber Foundation crucially sustains our operations, assisting the Midland Cultural Centre to remain a cornerstone of art, culture, and community in North Simcoe," said Gordon Hagen, chairperson of the Midland Cultural Centre.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Local healthcare has always been a top priority for The Weber Foundation. This latest gift is no exception, with $10 million allocated to area hospitals.
"The Weber Foundation has had a profound impact on health care across our region over the past twenty years," said Matthew Lawson, President & CEO of Georgian Bay General Hospital. "This gift of $10 million, shared between GBGH, OSMH and RVH, will continue to transform the lives of patients at our hospitals for years to come, and we are very grateful for the opportunity to be included in the legacy of the Weber Foundation."
Speaking on behalf of Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation, Perry Esler, president and CEO, said, "For nearly a decade, the Weber Foundation has supported the advancement of healthcare at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. We are filled with gratitude and truly honoured to receive this investment into our future for our healthcare providers, patients, and their families,"
"At RVH, this gift will help enhance and expand our regional care programs in cancer, stroke, cardiac, critical care, and youth and child mental health," Pamela Ross, CEO of RVH Foundation.
Two charities are looking toward future housing accommodations to assist more patrons.
Sonia Ladouceur, Executive Director of Shelter Now, stated: "Shelter Now… will be seeking property and partners for another development of supportive housing."
"We're so grateful to The Weber Foundation for this transformational gift for a supportive housing project to support individuals who are the most vulnerable to life's greatest challenges," said Sarah Kitchen, CLH Foundation board president.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing at least 6 people in the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
More than 5,500 heat pumps recalled in Canada due to potential risk of 'excessive heat exposure'
Health Canada is recalling thousands of popular heat pumps across the country due to a potential risk of 'excessive heat exposure.'
opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?
Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.
Biden says he 'nearly fell asleep' during debate after world travel
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his performance during last Thursday's presidential debate wasn't his best, but blamed it on jet lag after two overseas trips earlier in June.
New Mexico denies film incentive application on 'Rust' movie after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
Producers of the western movie "Rust" may have to forgo a robust economic incentive as they try to sell the film to distributors and fulfill financial obligations to the immediate family of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin during rehearsal in 2021.
A bride released butterflies in honour of her late father. Instead of flying away, they stuck by her side
In a moment that brought some to tears, a U.S. bride released more than a dozen butterflies in honour of her late father. Here’s what they did instead of flying away.
Severe overcrowding, lack of exits and mud contributed to a deadly stampede in India
Severe overcrowding and a lack of exits contributed to a stampede at a religious festival in northern India, authorities said Wednesday, leaving at least 121 people dead as the faithful surged toward the preacher to touch him and chaos ensued.
Ontario MPP who was booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Ford
A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed with his 'unilateral decision' to kick her out of caucus.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks, fights and pepper spray: Chaotic Canada Day celebration at a Kitchener, Ont. park
One person has been charged with assaulting a police officer after chaos broke out in a Kitchener, Ont. park on Canada Day.
-
Victim of fatal Flamborough, Ont. house party shooting identified
The man who was fatally shot along a Flamborough, Ont. highway this weekend has now been identified as Tobenna Obiaga, a 45-year-old man from Halton Region.
-
Drivers stopped by WRPS will now be given an alcohol screening test
All drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service officers may now face an alcohol screening test.
London
-
'Active investigation' in St. Thomas
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
-
As hurricane approaches, London newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont. are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 hurricane Beryl approaches.
-
'Very bad for us'; concerned business owners frustrated by summer lane restrictions
Beginning today, the City of London has put lane restrictions in place along Wellington Street between Horton Street East and South Street to complete surface paving, line painting and other finishing work.
Windsor
-
Arson at Ouellette Avenue apartment
Arson is being listed as the cause of a fire at an apartment on Ouellette Avenue. Crews were called to the 900 block of Ouellette around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Dozens gather to mourn Harrow family at funeral
Dozens of community members gathered in Windsor on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, who were found dead inside their Harrow home on June 20.
-
'Holy cow, this is finally going to happen': Dresden residents pleased with Ontario Minister of Environment
Andrea Khanjin said a controversial landfill project will be put through a rigorous approval process.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
As hurricane approaches, London newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont. are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 hurricane Beryl approaches.
-
Sudbury basketball phenom Syla Swords named to Olympic team
It was a history-making day for Sudbury’s Syla Swords, who was named to Canada’s Olympic basketball team on Tuesday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault shoplifting suspect slapped security guard, police say
A 37-year-old has been charged after a security guard in Sault Ste. Marie was attacked by a shoplifting suspect June 30.
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
Ottawa
-
-
Police concerned for well-being of missing man, 68, in Ottawa's west-end
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a missing 68-year-old man from the city’s west-end, citing concern for his well-being.
-
SkyHawks member seriously injured in Canada Day parachute performance on Parliament Hill
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, known as the SkyHawks, was seriously injured during a Canada Day performance on Parliament Hill on Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
Police say they will enforce judge's order that U of T encampment must come down
The Toronto Police Service says it will enforce a court order granted yesterday that says demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Toronto must dismantle the site by 6 p.m. today.
-
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
Montreal
-
Canada Post carrier says nothing being done about repeated homophobic harassment at work
A letter carrier with Canada Post says he's been harassed repeatedly at work because he is gay and has filed official complaints but nothing has been done.
-
Montrealer dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street
A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin, Ireland.
-
Justin Trudeau to visit Montreal on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to participate in various events in and around Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Saint John police investigating discovery of man’s remains
Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are investigating the discovery of human remains on the shore of the Saint John River.
-
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
-
Nova Scotia municipalities urged to get creative to find new revenue streams: report
A new report is calling for a major reconsideration of how Nova Scotia's villages, towns and cities deal with a range of issues from taxation and public transit to climate change and housing.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg business victimized by crime wave
A Winnipeg business owner is speaking out after criminals hit her establishment three times in just over a month, including a bizarre trailer fire.
-
-
Heavy rain hammers Winkler
The City of Winkler is asking residents to conserve water Tuesday after heavy rain hammered the southern Manitoba community on Canada Day.
Calgary
-
Calgarians can now use water 'as they regularly would' indoors
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin using water inside their homes as they normally would.
-
Teen driver in fatal Springbank crash given probation, driving prohibition
The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 was given two years' probation and five-year driving prohibition on Tuesday.
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
-
Mayor calls on province to start paying property taxes
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says it's time for the province to start paying property taxes to the city again.
-
Stanley Cup contention proves to be considerable Oilers free-agent lure
The carrot of potentially playing on a Stanley Cup-contending team played a major factor in attracting a pair of sought-after forwards to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Regina
-
Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.
-
Regina's Urgent Care Centre now seeing patients
Regina's new Urgent Care Centre is now up and running. The facility, located at 1320 Albert St. had a full parking lot on its first day of operation.
-
Ward 1 Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not seek re-election
Following "lengthy consideration," Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not be seeking re-election in this November's municipal election.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon had one of its wettest Junes in more than 100 years
After successive summers of drought and smoke from forest fires across many parts of Saskatchewan in recent years, those longing for rain got plenty of it last month.
-
Why is gas 20 cents cheaper in Manitoba than Saskatchewan?
While some Saskatchewan drivers are feeling the pinch at the pumps, neighbouring Manitoba has the cheapest gas in the country.
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
'We need to get her home': B.C. family stranded in Mexico after WestJet flight cancelled
One B.C. family is desperate to get their daughter home after their WestJet flight from Mexico was cancelled.
-
Surrey killing reignites political debate about bail reform
The murder of 30-year-old Tori Dunn has not only shattered her family and shaken her Surrey community—it’s also reignited a heated political debate about bail reform.
-
B.C. court grants son's request to sell home he jointly owns with his mother, despite her opposition
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
-
'Notable' heatwave expected in B.C. by next weekend: ECCC
British Columbians should begin bracing for a stretch of hot weather starting late this week, with temperatures expected to climb up to 10 C above seasonal averages, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.