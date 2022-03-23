Weather warnings bring widespread school bus cancellations

An impending mix of messy weather has caused a number of school bus cancellations across parts of central Ontario Wednesday morning.

All school buses and vans have been cancelled in Simcoe County, but schools will still remain open for student learning.

The City of Kawartha Lakes has decided to cancel all school vehicles within Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB). All school buses in Muskoka have been cancelled, including St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O'Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools.

All school buses in Wellington-Dufferin have been cancelled.

Additionally, all school buses and transportation services have been cancelled in York Region, and schools are closed.

Environment Canada has issued a host of weather statements due to impending nasty weather.

A messy mix of freezing rain, strong winds and rainfall will begin Wednesday morning, according to the weather agency.

In parts of Simcoe Muskoka, up to five millimetres of freezing rain is expected, with up to 20 millimetres of rain.

In Dufferin County, a freezing rain warning is in effect, where up to 8 millimetres of freezing rain is anticipated, with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

By the afternoon, the icy pellets will switch to rain, where up to 25 millimetres is possible by the evening.

Environment Canada warns that icy roads, flooding and power outages are possible in some areas.