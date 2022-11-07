Wear purple in November to honour Women’s Abuse Prevention Month

The Wrapped in Courage purple scarf initiative is the Women and Children’s Shelter campaign to spread awareness of the need to end violence against women.

The purple scarf is a symbol of the courage it takes for a woman to seek support to leave an abusive relationship.

In 2019, a woman was killed by her intimate partner every six days.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of women and girls killed by violence increased to 160 victims in 2020 and then to 173 in 2021.

The number of incidents of violence against women in our communities shows no signs of declining.

One in five women killed in 2020 were First Nation, Metis or Inuit.

Throughout the month of November, Barrie and surrounding communities are asked to wear a purple scarf or tie to show support for survivors who have had to endure gender-based violence.

The purchase of every scarf and tie helps to ensure that women and children at the shelter are safe, and have the chance to imagine life without violence.

Scarves and ties are $25 each and may be purchased through the website at or by email at donations@barrieshelter.com.

For more than 40 years, the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie has been dedicated to providing a safe refuge to women and children experiencing abuse. The agency consists of a 27-bed crisis shelter along with outreach services onsite.